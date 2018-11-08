The New Kansas Football Coach Might Be One Of The Most Famous Men In The Sport

There’s more and more speculation Les Miles could be the next head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks football team.

Multiple major sports personalities have already begun pushing the idea, including Tim Brando and Scott Van Pelt.

I spoke to Les Miles last night and feel confident that he embraces coming to KU big time. His relationship with @jefflongKU is strong and the credibility factor is huge. Nonsense about age?Out the window. Les is a vegan and in the best shape of his life. Hope reports are true. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 6, 2018

Here’s @notthefakeSVP with a great take on Les Miles to Kansas pic.twitter.com/3iH0dMAvzD — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) November 7, 2018

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd also listed Miles as the number one candidate and wrote:

His connections are too obvious to ignore. He and Long worked together at Michigan as assistant coach and associate AD, respectively, from 1988-94. Miles has plenty of Big 12 experience having coached Oklahoma State from 2001-04. He would bring immediate credibility as a coach, recruiter and face of the program with no NCAA baggage. Miles, who turns 65 on Saturday, is interested, but there has been no contact between he and Long.

You all know the saying: where there’s smoke, there’s got to be a little fire. Intern Will actually floated this idea a couple days ago, and I didn’t really take it too seriously. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy)

However, I’m starting to warm up to the idea now. Les Miles has been out of coaching ever since LSU fired him in 2016. The Tigers might have kicked him to the curb, but we’d all be foolish to act like he’s not an elite coach. He won a national title, which they don’t exactly just hand out.

Let’s also just face facts here. Kansas is an awful program. They’re not going to be able to poach any coach with even a little name recognition. That’s simply a fact.

However, Miles apparently wants back in the game, Kansas needs a head coach and he would instantly provide them with a level of credibility you’re not going to get elsewhere. It almost makes too much sense to ignore at this point.

There’s also no doubt Kansas football games would be on TV a lot more often if the former Tigers coach was running the show. That’d be can’t miss entertainment.

