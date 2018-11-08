Kate Middleton Turns Head In Teal Lace Gown At Royal Gala

Kate Middleton turned heads Thursday night in a gorgeous teal lace gown at The Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House in London, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge was quite the vision in the short sleeve floor-length dress as she walked alongside Prince William at the royal gala just a few short months after giving birth to their third child.

She completed the great look with loose hair, a matching teal sequined belt, clutch and silver high heels.

Judging by the pictures, it looks as though a good time was had by everyone who attended the royal affair.

Middleton has been busy lately, making quite a few public appearances, and at each step has looked incredible as she always shines no matter what the occasion.