Kate Middleton Turns Head In Teal Lace Gown At Royal Gala
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton turned heads Thursday night in a gorgeous teal lace gown at The Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House in London, England.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House on November 08, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend The Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House on November 08, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) attend The Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House on November 08, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
She completed the great look with loose hair, a matching teal sequined belt, clutch and silver high heels.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) attend The Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House on November 08, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Judging by the pictures, it looks as though a good time was had by everyone who attended the royal affair.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) attend The Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House on November 08, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Middleton has been busy lately, making quite a few public appearances, and at each step has looked incredible as she always shines no matter what the occasion.