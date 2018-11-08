Liberal Boomer Says Older Conservatives ‘Suck’ In NowThis Video

The founder of the nonprofit Equal Citizens made a video with NowThis News on Nov. 2 in time for Election Day.

Academic and founder Lawrence Lessig talks about why the older generation is to blame for the current state of American politics, but he only blames those with conservative values.

Lessig takes cracks at baby boomers and white men for the election of former President George W. Bush, the Iraq War and a lack of climate change legislation.