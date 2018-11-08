McConnell On Kavanaugh Effect: ‘Very Helpful’

The stunning 2018 midterm election saw Democrats regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Republicans secure and swell their majority in the U.S. Senate.

In the most recent totals, Democrats gained 30 seats in the House and Republicans gained two seats in the Senate, with some crucial races still too close to call. Democrats retaking control of the House was a move expected by the majority of pollsters however, many did not expect such a strong GOP showing in the Senate.

In a victorious press conference Wednesday morning, Leader Mitch McConnell sent a clear message to Pelosi in the house that “presidential harassment” was not a wise tactic. (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway Says Nancy Pelosi Didn’t Mention Investigations And Subpoenas In Election Night Call With Trump)

Some Democrats have openly mused about filing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

When McConnell was asked about the effect Brett Kavanaugh had on the 2018 election, he did not hold back, calling the allegations of sexual assault against the Supreme Court nominee “an adrenaline shot.”

“Any observations on the Kavanaugh effect?” a reporter asked.

“Very helpful,” McConnell said immediately. He continued:

I think the Republicans, core voters in the states that were critical to us, were highly offended by the tactics and it was like an adrenalin shot. We were worried about lack of intensity on our side and I think the Kavanaugh fight certainly provided that and was extremely helpful. It is noteworthy that the one Democrat in a red state who survived voted for Kavanaugh — Joe Manchin.

Manchin won his race in deep red West Virginia comfortably after announcing he would be the only Democrat to not vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

WATCH:

