Trump Takes Charge As Sessions And Acosta Are Tossed Out

On today’s Daily Daily Caller Podcast, the discussion centers around the news of the last 24 hours, and what news it has been. Jeff Session, the Attorney General, is out, and so is CNN’s Jim Acosta. Sessions resigned, while Acosta had his White House pass temporarily revoked. Both decisions were the right calls, the show explains why.

Listen to the show:

Sessions is a good man, but the wrong man for the job. When he unnecessarily recused himself from the Russia investigation, his fate was sealed, and now the deed is done. His replacement, on a temporary basis, Matthew Whitaker, could actually make a big difference. He will oversee the Russia investigation, which Sessions couldn’t do, which means he could, theoretically, comply with congressional subpoenas and document requests that the man who was in charge, Rod Rosenstein, refused to. Whether he will or not remains to be seen, but it’s possible.

Jim Acosta claims to be a journalist, but at a press conference Wednesday he decided to start a debate with President Trump rather than ask a question. After trying to ask more questions than anyone else, President Trump shut him down and Acosta refused to surrender the microphone. The drama queen caused a scene, continuing to confront the president after he’d lose the microphone. It all lead to CNN defending the prima donna and the White House temporarily suspending his White House pass. We analyze the whole scene.

Nina Turner runs Bernie Sanders’ “Our Revolution” PAC. She was on CNN talking about the election results for governor of Florida and Georgia. Both the liberal candidates lost and happened to be black. Turner blamed their losses on racism, without seeming to consider the possibility that their radical left-wing politics might be out of touch with the states. No one on CNN challenged the assertion.

We talk about it all on the show today, you don’t want to miss it.

Rate and review the show on iTunes, share on social media, and be sure to subscribe to the Daily Daily Caller Podcast so don’t miss any or it and you’re always in the know:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter