One Of The Most Popular Shows On Television Is Adding A Major Name To The Cast

Kelly Ripa will be making a guest appearance on an upcoming episode of “Riverdale” on the CW.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the popular talk show host will play the mistress of Hiram Lodge. It’s pretty neat considering Lodge is played by her actual husband Mark Consuelos. She also recently posted on Instagram hinting at the appearance. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She wrote, “It’s a family affair……..Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I think this is a solid addition to the “Riverdale” cast. I don’t know how great of an actress Ripa is, but I do know you trust what’s working.

Right now, the hit CW show is rolling. So, I have no choice but to accept this casting decision and trust it.

I’m also sure plenty of you will want to poke fun at me for watching this show. Get over it. It’s smoke show central, people get killed, there’s a fair amount of suspense and it’s worth my time. Deal with it.

View this post on Instagram Meet angsty young Alice this Wednesday #riverdale A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:51pm PST

We’ll have to wait to see how Hiram having a mistress impacts the plot. I’m sure it’ll be entertaining.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter