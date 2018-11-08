Sen. Graham: Nancy Pelosi Wouldn’t Mind Sessions Firing If The President Was A Democrat

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham attacked House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday night for her comments regarding the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump requested and accepted Sessions’ resignation on Wednesday. The president publicly announced the decision on Twitter.

“It is impossible to read Attorney General Sessions’ firing as anything other than another blatant attempt by [President Trump] to undermine & end Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation,” Pelosi tweeted after the firing became public knowledge.

Graham discussed Pelosi’s tweet, among other things, on “The Story With Martha MacCallum” on Thursday night.

WATCH:

“I am highly confident that the interim attorney general is gonna honor the ability of Mr. Mueller to finish his job. I hope he’ll do it sooner rather than later. Nancy Pelosi is looking at this through the eyes of somebody who hates Trump. That finds evil at every turn,” Graham stated. “That’s the San Francisco perspective. I can assure you, if the shoe was on the other foot, and this was a Democratic president, and [they] wanted to pick a new Attorney General, nobody would say much about it at all.”

MacCallum then switched the conversation and asked Graham about potential replacements for Sessions. She specifically mentioned Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Responds To Potential Job Offer: ‘I Will Be In The NBA’ First)

“I would hate to have to choose between those three because they are all such good candidates. I talked at length with the president about the Attorney General’s selection. He deserves somebody that he trusts, that he has confidence in, that the American people also have to have confidence in this person,” Graham responded.

Follow Mike on Twitter