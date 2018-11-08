This Innovative Travel Mug Lets You Brew Coffee Or Boil Tea

This is not your grandfather’s travel mug. The Cauldryn features exciting technology that can both brew coffee or brew water for tea, and it provides all-day temperature control so you can set the exact temperature of your beverage at any time.

Need to change the temperature? Sure, you can do it on the mug itself, but you can also do it via your smartphone.

This awesome travel mug, which is rechargeable of course, is $40 off today:

Cauldryn Coffee Travel Mug – Heated Mug, Vacuum Bottle, Temperature Controlled Mug, Battery Vacuum Bottle that Brews Coffee or Tea as well as Boils Water and Maintains Your Selected Temp All Day on sale for $89.99

