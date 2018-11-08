DC Police Investigating Mob’s Protest At Tucker Carlson’s House As ‘Suspected Hate Crime’

D.C. police are investigating the mob that protested outside Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s house Wednesday evening as an anti-political hate crime, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

An anarchy symbol was spray painted on Carlson’s driveway, and signs making reference to Carlson’s political affiliation were left on his front door and on vehicles on his drive way, according to the report.

A co-founder of the group behind the protest, Smash Racism DC, appeared on Carlson’s Fox News show in September 2017.

D.C. police are investigating a left-wing mob’s protest at Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s house Wednesday evening as a ‘suspected hate crime‘ with ‘anti-political’ motivations, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: FOX NEWS CEO, PRESIDENT SLAM ‘REPREHENSIBLE’ ANTIFA MOB TARGETING TUCKER CARLSON’S HOUSE)

The mob, organized by the Antifa group Smash Racism DC, posted Carlson’s Washington address online and sent a mob to his house calling him a “racist scumbag” and demanded he flee the city. Carlson, a co-founder of The Daily Caller News Foundation, was at the Fox News studio when the mob arrived at his home.

A police report indicated that the incident was a “suspected hate crime” and that the case was still open. One box labeled “hate bias/motivation” was filled in “anti-political.”

Carlson’s wife, who was home alone at the time, reported that she heard loud banging and pounding on her front door, according to the police report. She called the police after witnessing a large group of people that had a bull horn and were chanting loudly outside the house.

“Someone started throwing himself against the front door and actually cracked the front door,” Carlson told The Washington Post.

The police “arrived on the scene and found a group of approximately 20 people,” the report read. “It was discovered that unknown persons spray painted an anarchy symbol on the driveway. There were also signs left on the vehicles parked in the driveway as well as a sign left on the front door of the home.”

The vandalism to Carlson’s vehicles and front door made reference to Carlson’s political affiliation, according to the report. (RELATED: Mob Outside Tucker’s Home Has A History Of Harassment And Violence)

The police also seized six hand-written posters from the scene, according to the report. Video of the incident shows the protesters carrying signs and chanting, “Tucker Carlson we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!”

Video of the “protest” Far-left extremist group Smash Racism DC held outside Tucker Carlson’s house. pic.twitter.com/qPGiAdikEi — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) November 8, 2018

“Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice,” Smash Racism DC wrote in a now-deleted Tweet. “Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.”

The group’s Twitter account was suspended shortly after midnight on Thursday.

No arrests were made after police arrived on the scene, though there is an active investigation into the incident, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alaina Gertz told TheDCNF.

“MPD has allocated more patrols in the area as a response to this incident,” she told TheDCNF.

She declined to comment further. It is unclear why no one was arrested.

It’s also unclear who partook in the doxxing and mobbing of Carlson’s house, but it appears that Smash Racism DC began planning the action weeks ago.

Smash Racism DC co-founder Mike Isaacson wrote on his blog Thursday that an active member of the group notified him that the personal information of Carlson and other “far right personalities” had been obtained.

Isaacson wrote that he hasn’t worked with Smash Racism DC for three years, but he wrote that he “probably should have seen [the protest] coming” and referred to the group’s active members as his “comrades.”

“SRDC has really been on fire with the doxxes as of late,” Isaacson wrote. “Anyway, last night my SRDC comrades engaged in what’s known as ‘grassroots lobbying’ – showing up at a powerful person’s doorstep, usually at night, and generally making as much noise as possible.

John Jay College fired Isaacson from his position as an economics professor after tweets surfaced of him promoting political violence and laughing at dead police officers.

Isaacson also appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in September 2017 where he justified the use of violence against political opponents, but said he “would never commit violence against” against Carlson personally.

But Isaacson said in a tweet Thursday that he supported Wednesday night’s mob.

I haven’t worked with Smash Racism DC in three years but support their actions. Thanks for playing. — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) November 8, 2018

Isaacson did not return a request for comment.

Carlson said he is now worried about leaving his family at home alone in the aftermath of the incident.

“It wasn’t a protest. It was a threat,” Carlson told The Post.

“They weren’t protesting anything specific that I had said,” he said. “They weren’t asking me to change anything. They weren’t protesting a policy or advocating for legislation. … They were threatening me and my family and telling me to leave my own neighborhood in the city that I grew up in.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser did not return a request for comment. MPD declined to provide an update on its investigation.

Send tips to akerr@dailycallernewsfoundation.org