Vox Employee That Condoned Violence Against The Wife Of Tucker Carlson Deletes Every Tweet He’s Ever Sent

Vox employee Matt Yglesias deleted all of his tweets Thursday night after facing criticism for defending the attacks against Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s wife.

Yglesias announced on Twitter Thursday morning that he “honestly cannot empathize with Tucker Carlson’s wife” after members of Antifa swarmed her home and cracked the front door Wednesday night.

“I think the idea behind terrorizing his family, like it or not as a strategy, is to make them feel some of the fear that the victims of MAGA-inspired violence feel thanks to the non-stop racial incitement coming from Tucker, Trump, etc.” Yglesias tweeted before deleting it. (RELATED: A Mob Showed Up Outside Tucker Carlson’s House And Ordered Him To ‘Leave Town’)

He followed up that tweet adding, “I agree that this is probably not tactically sound but if your instinct is to empathize with the fear of the Carlson family rather than with the fear of his victims then you should take a minute to reflect non why that is.”

Domestic terrorism as a strategy, explained pic.twitter.com/aENQe0YLRc — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 8, 2018

According to his Twitter account as of Thursday night, he hasn’t tweeted. However, it says elsewhere on his profile that he’s tweeted 62 times despite none of them appearing on his profile.

According to a screenshot of Yglesias’s twitter account from earlier on Thursday found through Wayback Machine, he had tweeted over 3,700 times.

Yglesias has a long history of sharing views that are not commonplace.

