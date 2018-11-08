White House Stands By Revoking Jim Acosta’s Press Pass
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is standing by the revocation of CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass for refusing to give up his microphone to an intern tasked with passing it along, she said in a Thursday statement.
“The question is: did the reporter make contact or not? The video is clear, he did,” Sanders said. “We stand by our statement.”
Acosta’s pass was revoked Wednesday evening following a dispute with a White House intern during a presidential press conference. President Donald Trump repeatedly tried to move on from Acosta’s line of questioning to another reporter while an intern attempted to grab the microphone away from the CNN reporter.
We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018
Sanders issued a statement Wednesday evening explaining the White House decision saying, “President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.”
Acosta denies laying his hands on the intern and CNN is standing by his conduct:
Tonight the White House revoked @Acosta’s press pass. CNN’s response to @PressSec and @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/EY2iFLvP3P
— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 8, 2018