REVIEW: The Latest Season Of ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Was Better Than Expected

The 13th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is officially in the books.

As many of you know, I am a huge fan of the hit show on FXX, and there were plenty of questions heading into the latest season. What role would Dennis have? Could the show keep up the momentum? What topics would be covered? Fans were really left wondering where the show could go after the ending of season 12.

I was very surprised by the success of the latest season. Yes, there were some rough parts. The all-female Wade Boggs episode wasn’t funny at all, and I didn’t love Mindy Kaling in the first episode. I understood why they were both done for the show, but neither got the job done. (RELATED: ‘Its Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘ Answers The Question Fans Have Been Asking Nonstop)

Other than that, the 13th season was very strong. Plus, the #MeToo episode was outstanding.

Outside of “South Park,” there’s not a single show out there that could have tackled the #MeToo movement in the hilarious way “Sunny” managed to. I couldn’t stop laughing about a subject that isn’t funny at all on the surface.

Then, the show really threw us a curveball in the finale, which focused on Mac’s confused sexuality. I think his dance to close out the season right before the credits rolled was the most serious moment the show has ever seen.

Now, fans sit here wondering where we go from here after the extremely impressive finale. Does the show pick up a more serious tone in the 14th season? Maybe, but I don’t expect it to be preachy. The writers know their audience. We’re in it for the laughs, but we do appreciate seriousness when necessary.

Overall, given the fact Dennis couldn’t be around for the whole season, I was more impressed than I thought I would be. Now, we wait to see whatever is on the horizon for all of us.

