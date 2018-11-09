Remember The Bachelor Mansion? It’s Burning To The Ground In The California Wildfires

The iconic ‘Bachelor Mansion’ is burning in the California wildfires, according to a new report this Friday.

The 7,500-square-foot mansion, which is on 10 acres of land and has been featured on dozens of seasons of both “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” is reportedly engulfed in flames thanks to the California wildfires in Agoura Hill, CA. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Found Dead. The Details Are Horrifying)

Franchise producer Bennett Graebner told The Hollywood Reporter that the mansion’s back patio is burning and the fire is rapidly moving toward the actual structure.

“The lower house, which is often used as production headquarters, has been destroyed,” The Hollywood Reporter writes. “Franchise creator Mike Fleiss and ABC reality chief Rob Mills had taken to Twitter earlier in the day to say that the house was in ‘grave danger’ as the wildfires forced evacuations in Malibu.”

Here’s #TheBachelor Mansion, located at 2351 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills California. Real family of 6 lives there; they move out twice a year into a hotel for 42 days at a time so The Bachelor, The Bachelorette can film. Set designers completely transform home’s look for the show. pic.twitter.com/Fbsz3HRYfC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 6, 2018

“The Bachelor” is currently filming its 23rd season with fan-favorite Colton Underwood, a former pro football player.

When the flames got dangerously close to the mansion, however, filming moved to a separate location and took all the necessary precautions. But you can almost be certain that the show will play the drama up when it comes out in January.

We’re just happy to hear everyone’s safe.

