Dan Bongino Thinks Sen Ted Cruz Should Be The Next Attorney General

NRATV host Dan Bongino explained who he’d like to see as the long-term replacement for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Friday.

President Donald Trump requested and accepted Sessions’ resignation on Tuesday. The president publicly announced the decision on Twitter and revealed the interim AG to be Matthew Whitaker.

WATCH:

Responding to the Democrats’ outrage over Whitaker, Bongino told guest host Brian Kilmeade, “There is no problem with Matt Whitaker, Brian. The left is an emotion-based — they’re a bunch of romper-room kids, I mean when are we going to learn as conservatives, I’m serious, to ignore these looney tunes? They move from one outrage campaign to the next. Today it’s Whitaker, yesterday it was Kavanaugh. Before that, it was the travel ban, the immigration crisis at the border.”

Bongino continued, “It’s an endless outrage campaign. There’s nothing wrong with Whitaker. The fact that Whitaker made some commentary on cable news about a case everybody was talking about does not qualify him from acting impartially.” (RELATED: Who Is Matthew Whitaker?)

Kilmeade responded by asking Bongino who he would prefer to see as the next Attorney General. “Who do you think or who would you like to see and who do you think the president will put in that spot Pam Bondi from your state?” he asked. “The president really respects her. Chris Christie was in there yesterday.”

“Let me throw something out there some of the audience may jump back. I would love to see Ted Cruz,” Bongino said. “You get a double whammy out of this. You get a solid constitutional conservative who will never fault, this guy is principled. We know it, we love him.”

“Secondly, you get an open seat in Texas,” he concluded. “The Dems will pour a bunch of money into fools gold again, we’ll get Beto number two. They will waste all their money and time. They won’t spend it on other Senate seats and we win again in Texas. I think it’s a great plan.”

Follow Mike on Twitter