NFL Quarterbacks Wear Awesome Cleats Honoring Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre Victims

Cam Newton and Ben Roethlisberger both wore cleats honoring the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting for their game against each other Thursday night.

The Steelers QB wore cleats that said, “STRONGER THAN HATE” with the Star of David and names of the victims. The Panthers star’s cleats simply had “STRONGER THAN HATE” in honor of the men and women killed at the Tree Of Life Synagogue. Take a look at the cleats below.

Cleats that Panthers’ QB Cam Newton is warming up in for tonight’s game in Pittsburgh, honoring the Tree Of Life Synagogue victims, via @mattfreedpghpg. pic.twitter.com/rfGrV1HTSl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2018

The cleats that Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger is wearing for tonight’s game against the Carolina Panthers, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue. #StrongerThanHate. pic.twitter.com/i5YnYm93cg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2018

It’s moments like these that remind us all sports are about a hell of a lot more than just the scoreboard and what happens on the field. They provide an opportunity for people to come together, seek support and remember that none of us are alone. (RELATED: Here’s The Awesome Way The Pittsburgh Penguins Are Honoring The Synagogue Shooting Victims)

What happened in Pittsburgh was a horrific tragedy. The sports community should also be commended for wasting absolutely no time before coming together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:46am PDT

Robert Bowers is facing multiple counts of murder for being the alleged gunman behind the attack that left 11 dead. He deserves everything coming his way if he’s found guilty.

Major props to Newton and Big Ben for taking a moment to serve as unifying figures.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter