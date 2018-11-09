Cesar Sayoc Charged On 30 Counts That Could Land Him In Prison For Life

A federal grand jury charged alleged mail bomber Cesar Altieri Sayoc on a 30-count indictment Friday that could land him in prison for life, according to the Department of Justice.

Sayoc, 56, is suspected of sending 16 IEDs made from PVC pipes packed with explosive material and shards of glass to 13 high-profile Democrats and other national figures, including former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to a DOJ press release Friday.

The charges include five counts of using a weapon of mass destruction, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, and five counts of interstate transportation of an explosive. Each of the latter counts could mean 20 years in prison.

“Sayoc’s alleged conduct put numerous lives at risk. It was also an assault on a nation that values the rule of law, a free press, and tolerance of differences without rancor or resort to violence,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in the release. (RELATED: Stormy Daniels Performed At Same Strip Club Where Alleged Bomber Worked)

The FBI also analyzed Sayoc’s cellphone and found that he had internet searched phrases like “address Debbie wauserman Shultz” on July 26 and “address kamila harrias” Sept. 19, according to the DOJ press release.

Investigators honed in on Sayoc using clues including a fingerprint found on several of the packages, according to the DOJ.

The intended recipients of the packages known so far are:

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters

Former President Barack Obama

Former CIA director John Brennan

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Billionaire George Soros

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper

Actor Robert De Niro

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former Attorney General Eric Holder

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer

CNN

The office of Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz also received a package because the office’s address was the return address of a package.

