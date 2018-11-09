Report: Dez Bryant Sustains Devastating Injury Right After Signing With The Saints

The Dez Bryant era in New Orleans appears to be over before it even started.

According to the NFL Network, Bryant injured himself during his first practice since signing with the Saints earlier this week, and the team reportedly fears he tore his Achilles. (RELATED: Cowboys Legend Defends Dak Prescott. Here’s What He Said)

Dez Bryant was helped off the field at #Saints practice today after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s getting an MRI now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

This is terrible news for Bryant, who was eager to prove himself following an unceremonious exit from the Dallas Cowboys, especially since he was scheduled to return to Dallas in a few weeks.

Bryant has not played a snap the entire season, but there is reason to believe that Bryant still has a lot of football left in him.

Today’s news, however, is a pretty brutal setback.