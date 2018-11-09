Report: Dez Bryant Sustains Devastating Injury Right After Signing With The Saints

William Davis | Contributor

The Dez Bryant era in New Orleans appears to be over before it even started.

According to the NFL Network, Bryant injured himself during his first practice since signing with the Saints earlier this week, and the team reportedly fears he tore his Achilles. (RELATED: Cowboys Legend Defends Dak Prescott. Here’s What He Said)

This is terrible news for Bryant, who was eager to prove himself following an unceremonious exit from the Dallas Cowboys, especially since he was scheduled to return to Dallas in a few weeks.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) catches a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Jan. 15, 2017. Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) catches a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Jan. 15, 2017. Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant has not played a snap the entire season, but there is reason to believe that Bryant still has a lot of football left in him.

Today’s news, however, is a pretty brutal setback.

Tags : dez bryant new orleans saints nfl
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller