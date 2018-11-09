Sen. Graham Compares Florida Vote Counts To Kavanaugh: ‘The Law Be Damned!’

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham took aim at the vote count confusion taking place in Florida, tweeting on Friday that — just like during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process — Democrats don’t allow the law to stand in the way of the desired outcome.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivers remarks about Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh during a mark up hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 28: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivers remarks about Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh during a mark up hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Graham began his thread by quoting a tweet from current Gov. (and, for now, Senator-elect) Rick Scott about the ongoing drama along with his own assessment.

He said, “When it comes to confirming judges and counting votes, Democrats are amazingly consistent — The law is NO obstacle to the outcome they seek.”

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shouts while questioning Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shouts while questioning Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Graham continued, saying that Florida officials casting aside election laws was no different than Senate Democrats who set aside the presumption of innocence with regard to the accusations against Kavanaugh. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Reveals How The Kavanaugh Confirmation Changed His Campaign Strategy)

He concluded by saying that it wasn’t going to work.

Broward County was still counting provisional ballots — and officials were still refusing to come forward with information regarding how many ballots were even left to be counted — over 72 hours after the polls had closed.

President Trump dubbed the act of counting votes long polls close “The Broward Effect” in a Friday afternoon tweet:

