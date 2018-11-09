Hall-Of-Famer Returns To College Basketball. Here’s What We Know

William Davis | Contributor

Former national championship head coach and basketball Hall-of-Famer Jim Calhoun is making a shocking return to the bench for the 2018-19 season.

Calhoun will make his coaching debut for the University Of Saint Joseph in Connecticut tonight. Having won three national championships at UCONN, Calhoun has taken up a Division 3 job. (RELATED: The World Just Feels Right With College Basketball Being Back. Here’s The Reason Why)

Calhoun obviously does not have to prove anything as a coach, having won multiple championships, and having already been inducted into the basketball hall of fame in 2005.

This is simply the story of a man who has given his life to the game of basketball and believes he still has more to give.

STORRS, CT- SEPTEMBER 13: University Of Connecticut basketball coach Jim Calhoun announces his retirement at a news conference on September 13, 2012 in Storrs, Connecticut. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Who knows how much longer the 76-year-old Calhoun will coach?

But it’s awesome that he still wants to dedicate his life to helping young men reach their potential.

