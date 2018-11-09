Hall-Of-Famer Returns To College Basketball. Here’s What We Know

Former national championship head coach and basketball Hall-of-Famer Jim Calhoun is making a shocking return to the bench for the 2018-19 season.

Calhoun will make his coaching debut for the University Of Saint Joseph in Connecticut tonight. Having won three national championships at UCONN, Calhoun has taken up a Division 3 job. (RELATED: The World Just Feels Right With College Basketball Being Back. Here’s The Reason Why)

EXCLUSIVE: Our insider @GoodmanHoops caught up with former @UConnMBB head coach Jim Calhoun to discuss how his journey has taken him to DIII @USJCT and much more.

“If you can win every day you’re going to have a successful life.” #Goodman1on1 pic.twitter.com/fuHm2azv0Y — Stadium (@WatchStadium) November 9, 2018

Calhoun obviously does not have to prove anything as a coach, having won multiple championships, and having already been inducted into the basketball hall of fame in 2005.

This is simply the story of a man who has given his life to the game of basketball and believes he still has more to give.

Who knows how much longer the 76-year-old Calhoun will coach?

But it’s awesome that he still wants to dedicate his life to helping young men reach their potential.

Follow William Davis on Twitter