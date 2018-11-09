Two Incoming Congresswomen Lukewarm On Pelosi For Speaker

Democratic congresswomen-elect Jennifer Wexton and Elissa Slotkin voiced their doubts about re-electing House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker on CNN’s “At This Hour with Kate Bolduan” Friday.

Their sentiments may point to a tough battle for Pelosi to once again take the reins after more than 30 Democratic congressional candidates campaigned on opposition to Pelosi as Speaker, reported the Los Angeles Times.

“I want to hear what the vision is for the future of the caucus,” says Virginia Congresswoman-elect Jennifer Wexton on whether she’ll support Nancy Pelosi as House speaker. https://t.co/9L2gEk3nik pic.twitter.com/c7U9D1pEbC — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 9, 2018

Slotkin of Michigan said she won’t vote for Pelosi in January, while Wexton of Virginia said she wants to hear her other options, two statements underscoring what may be a tough battle for Pelosi to once again take the reins.

“I’ve been really clear for a long time now, I never want to be disrespectful to anyone who served, especially a woman who broke glass ceilings, but we need to hear what people are telling us on the ground,” Slotkin said on CNN Friday. “They want a new generation that thinks differently and works harder and just takes the caucus in a new direction.”

Wexton would not commit to voting for or against Pelosi. (RELATED: These Incoming Members Of Congress Want Medicare-for-all, Just Don’t Ask Them How To Pay For It)

“I still need to know who the candidates are who are running,” Wexton said on CNN Friday.

Both Slotkin and Wexton flipped their districts.

On her part, Pelosi said she is “100 percent” confident she will regain speakership. She won’t be sure until a final House floor vote Jan. 3, although the party will hold an internal vote on Nov. 28, reported the LA Times.

At least 11 Democratic House candidates who were not sold on re-electing Pelosi won their races, according to the LA Times. Sitting Democratic representatives who have said they do not want Pelosi to lead their caucus include Kathleen Rice of New York, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb.

“We need leadership change,” Rice told CNN in June 2017. “It’s time for Nancy Pelosi to go, and the entire leadership team.”

However, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will support Pelosi’s bid for Speaker.

“In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!”

Pelosi has spoken extensively about why she should reclaim the position.

“I am a great legislator,” Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash Oct. 22. “And one reason I am is because I recognize the contributions of others, our committee chairs and all the rest. … I am also politically astute. I took them to a victory in 2006, I know how to do this.”