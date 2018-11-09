Kimmel Calls For Sarah Sanders To Be Fired After Acosta Video Incident

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel called for White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to be fired, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday, for sharing a “doctored” video of CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Acosta got into a fiery exchange with President Donald Trump at a post-election press conference Wednesday over the president’s views on illegal immigration. When Acosta refused to give up the microphone after his question was completed, a White House intern came to take it away and Acosta appeared to physically block her with his arm.

After Sanders shared a video of the incident on Twitter Wednesday, she was accused of sharing doctored footage, cut to make Acosta look more aggressive than he actually was. (RELATED: CNN’s Jim Acosta Says Media ‘Can’t Be Intimidated’ By Trump)

“She should be forced to resign for that,” Kimmel said. “I mean, she intentionally disseminated doctored video footage to discredit a reputable journalist. She’s the White House press secretary. She should be fired for that. She should be fired.”

Kimmel claimed the video was sped up to make Acosta look like he was putting his hand on the intern.

WATCH:

“They sped up Jim Acosta’s hand movement to make it look more violent and the part where he says, ‘Pardon me, ma’am,’ — they cut the audio out,” Kimmel continued. “They altered this video and take a look here. It sped up his hand. And the White House press secretary tweeted this video.”

“Jim Acosta clearly never touched that White House intern. That’s just a lie,” he said. “I think this also might be the first time I’ve seen Sarah Sanders take the woman’s side on any subject ever.”

Acosta’s White House access was suspended Wednesday following the incident.

