Multiple Gunshots Fired At House With Kanye West Inside. Here’s What We Know

Multiple gunshots were fired at a house filming a music video for rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj late Thursday night.

According to TMZ, the group had rented out an $80 million mansion in Beverly Hills to film a music video for a song on Tekashi’s new album. Gunfire rang out as West and others were inside.

TMZ reported the following details:

Cops say at 10:25 PM they got a “shots fired” call and raced to the home. Someone on set tells us there were approximately 8 shots fired. No one was hit. It appeared to be a drive-by. At least one bullet went through a bedroom window. We are told Kanye was there but Nicki had not arrived. Kanye immediately left. We’re told production was halted and the crew was shaken up.

You can watch a video below of the police response to the shooting. As of this moment, nobody has been arrested.

These two rappers just can’t stay out of the news. Kanye West has been in and out of politics, including a visit to the White House with Trump, in recent months, and Tekashi has been in the news for a litany of different legal issues.

Now, they can’t even try to shoot a music video without massive problems happening. It’s not like they were filming this in some dangerous neighborhood. They were in Beverly Hills! How much safer do you want to get? It’s one of the richest parts of the country. I would never expect something like this to happen.

It’s also worth noting that if I were Kanye West, I would have security everywhere and armored vehicles. It’s a dangerous world, and I’m sure there are plenty of nut jobs out there who aren’t too pleased with his recent political actions. It’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to your safety.

On a bit of a side note, I can’t wait to see a music video with this trio in it. It’s bound to be extremely entertaining.

