Melania Shines In Black Trench Coat During Blustery Arrival In Paris
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump didn’t let a little bit of wind affect her as she stepped out in a great black trench coat after Air Force One touched down during a blustery arrival in Paris, France, Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump exit Air Force One as they arrive at Orly Airport near Paris to attend commemoration ceremonies for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump exit Air Force One as they arrive at Orly Airport near Paris to attend commemoration ceremonies for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
US President Donald Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Orly airport, outside Paris on November 9, 2018, ahead of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
She completed the sharp look with a matching black skirt, loose hair, a sparkling clutch and black high heels.
US President Donald Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Orly airport, outside Paris on November 9, 2018, ahead of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Despite the windy arrival, when Trump bent down to greet U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic and Principality of Monaco Jamie D. McCourt, her look was impecabble as always.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic and Principality of Monaco Jamie D. McCourt as they arrive at Orly Airport near Paris to attend commemoration ceremonies for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A short time later, FLOTUS spokesperson Stephanie Grisham tweeted a great shot of the greeting party, “We are wheels down in Paris with Flotus and Potus!”