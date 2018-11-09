Melania Shines In Black Trench Coat During Blustery Arrival In Paris

Melania Trump didn’t let a little bit of wind affect her as she stepped out in a great black trench coat after Air Force One touched down during a blustery arrival in Paris, France, Friday.

The first lady looked gorgeous in the button up black coat as she descended the stairs while holding hands with President Donald Trump ahead of their weekend visit where they will attend commemoration ceremonies for Armistice Day, 100 years after World War I ended. (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

She completed the sharp look with a matching black skirt, loose hair, a sparkling clutch and black high heels.

Despite the windy arrival, when Trump bent down to greet U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic and Principality of Monaco Jamie D. McCourt, her look was impecabble as always.

A short time later, FLOTUS spokesperson Stephanie Grisham tweeted a great shot of the greeting party, “We are wheels down in Paris with Flotus and Potus!”