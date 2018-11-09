Michael Moore Wants Protesters In The Streets ‘A Lot’

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said Thursday he was encouraged by protests against the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and said protesters will need to be “in the streets a lot.”

Moore, appearing on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell, said, “This is going to have to continue, though. We’re going to have to be in the streets a lot, I’m afraid. Because Trump believes he’s going to get away with, what he thinks he’s getting away with now in the Justice Department with Matt Whitaker.”

Moore added, “This is so critical what is going on in the Justice Department. Because what you have now — we already had a constitutional crisis with Trump’s behavior prior to the election. We now have a constitutional crisis within the constitutional crisis. We now have a state of emergency within the state of emergency. This has gotten very dangerous.”

Later in the interview, Moore said, “The people are going to be heard and they aren’t going away just because they won on Tuesday night.” (RELATED: Sen. Graham Rips Moore, Tells Dems To Listen To Him)

During the interview, O’Donnell refused to call Matt Whitaker the acting attorney general, saying, “The current what some are calling the fake attorney general because this title of acting attorney general legal scholars are saying, many legal scholars saying he’s been illegally installed there, this is an unconstitutional appointment, so I am reluctant to even give him the title. He has the office he can sit in that chair at that desk but I don’t know what title he really has.”