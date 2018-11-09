Milwaukee Bucks Star Humiliates Opponent. The Reaction On The Bench Is Hilarious

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo emasculated the Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

The “Greek Freak” literally bulldozed over Warriors forward Kevon Looney in the most humiliating way possible, and finished the play with an impressive dunk.

However, it wasn’t the dunk that was the best part of the play during the Bucks‘ big win. It was the reaction of Warriors star Draymond Green from the bench. (RELATED: Remember NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo? He Looks Way Different These Days [PHOTOS])

He sat there with the expression similar to what I imagine somebody looks like after seeing a miracle in real life. Take a look at the wild videos below.

Draymond Green was like, “Damn. I’m glad I’m not out there to be embarrassed by Giannis Antetokounmpo.” #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/319HjgbsTX — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) November 9, 2018

Giannis goes through Kevon Looney, Dray’s face at the end pic.twitter.com/rn7RapUqZh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 9, 2018

It really doesn’t get much worse than that if you’re Looney. You just have to get up and walk straight to the locker room. There’s no coming back from that level of an embarrassment.

I’m not even saying this as somebody who dislikes Looney. He’s a Wisconsin guy. I wish him nothing but the best, but getting embarrassed like that is just insane.

The reality is that Giannis is simply just too good.

I can’t believe I’m actually about to say this, but the Bucks might be an actual contender. What a wild world to be living in.

