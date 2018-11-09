MSNBC Host Asks Her Guests If They’re Having Hot Flashes Over Florida Recount

MSNBC host Katy Tur asked her guests — both veterans of the 2000 Florida recount — if they were having “hot flashes” over the most recent recount.

There are multiple contested recounts in Florida after the Tuesday midterms, including the highly coveted Senate and Governorship, which were both called for the Republican candidates on election night.

Tur welcomed Ron Klain and Al Cardenas to her show. Klaim was Al Gore’s council and Cardenas is the former chairman of the Florida Republican Party during the 2000 recount.

Tur said, “I mean, there [are] no two better people to talk to about this [recount] than you two. Are you having hot flashes? Are you having PTSD from Florida? What are you seeing?”

Cardenas went on to say:

My first comment is to everyone: relax. We had 42 lawsuits in 2000. Twenty-four-hour days for everybody. We had state Supreme Court weighing in. You’ll have three weeks of the process. My sense is we have to be cautious since we seem to be on top. 2000 was the same way. Both sides said they had this one and the other side cheated. I don’t think this would be different.

