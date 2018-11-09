Swalwell Calls Acting AG Matthew Whitaker A ‘Hitman’ To End Mueller’s Investigation

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell labeled acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker a “hitman” hired by President Donald Trump to end Robert Mueller’s probe, during his appearance on CNN Friday afternoon.

Trump requested and accepted Sessions’ resignation on Wednesday. The president publicly announced the decision on Twitter and announced Whitaker as his temporary replacement.

“Whitaker was hired to be a hitman, to take out the Mueller probe. It’s clear he fired the guy that recused himself from the probe to put in someone who has already prejudged the investigation. Now if this had happened on Monday, we would be helpless as Democrats. We’re not helpless anymore,” Swalwell stated.

“The American people spoke on Tuesday. They want a check on abuses of power. That’s I think was one of the issues that was on the ballot. So we have a number of options,” he added. “One, we’re going to a funding the government vote coming up here in a couple of weeks and we’re going to insist we protect the Mueller probe.”

“How are you going to do that?” Blitzer followed up. (RELATED: Eric Swalwell Shrugs Off Threats Against Susan Collins 11 Days After His GOP Opponent Faced Stabbing Attempt)

“The Republicans have been unable for the last two years to fund the government with their own votes. They run government of course,” Swalwell continued. “They have the House, they have Senate, they have White House, but they can’t sort out themselves, so they’ve had to rely on Democratic votes. They are not going to get Democratic votes if they’re not going to be willing to make sure that we protect the Mueller probe. It’s about the rule of law. It’s that important.”

Earlier this week, Politico reported that Swalwell is planning to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

