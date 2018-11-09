Heisman Legend’s Trophy Is Being Auctioned Off. Here’s How Much It Could Be Going For

The Heisman Trophy won in 1987 by Notre Dame wide receiver Tim Brown is being auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Brown was the first wide receiver to win a Heisman Trophy, and the auction for the award is being conducted by New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions, per ESPN’s Darren Rovell. The auction begins on Nov. 19 and ends on Dec. 8 — just in time for the holidays!!

Just kidding. It's right before the 2018 Heisman race.

The Notre Dame legend sold his Heisman trophy back in 1987 in a non-public sale.

1994 winner Rashaan Salaam sold his for $399,608 this year. Charles White sold his 1979 trophy for $184,000 in 2000. And most recently, Yale running back Clint Frank sold his trophy from 1937 for $317,000 just in October.

We’ll see how much this one goes for next month.

