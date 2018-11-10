Celebrate Demi Moore’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks

It’s Demi Moore’s birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 56-year-old icon's day, we scoured the internet to find some of her greatest looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Roswell, New Mexico, the "Ghost" star got her first break in the entertainment business at 19 years old when she landed a role on the popular ABC soap opera "General Hospital."

The part helped get her exposure, and the next thing she knew she had landed a role on "St. Elmo's Fire" in 1985 alongside other stars like Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy.

During her career, she's appeared on the big screen dozens of times and is best known for her role in movies like "Indecent Proposal," "A Few Good Men" and "Disclosure."

Never being one to be shy, she is also known for posing nude on the cover of the August 1991 Vanity Fair while she was seven months pregnant, a photo taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Here’s to hoping the next year is just as amazing as the last ones. Happy Birthday, Demi!