Melania Wows In Black Belted Dress In Paris

Melania Trump turned heads in a gorgeous black belted dress at the Elysee Palace in Paris Saturday when she met with Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The first lady showed off her incredible fashion sense once more in the the long sleeve dress that hit just above her knees as she posed for pictures with Macron, who opted for a navy blue top and skirt combo with gold buttons. (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

Trump completed the chic look with her hair pulled back into an updo, and wore black gloves and black snakeskin high heels.

Judging by the photos, the rain didn’t put a damper on the visit, as the first ladies greeted each other with a kiss on each cheek.

The first lady and President Donald Trump met with the French leaders on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, which marks 100 years after the end of the World War I.