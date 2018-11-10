Melania Wows In Black Belted Dress In Paris

Melania Trump turned heads in a gorgeous black belted dress at the Elysee Palace in Paris Saturday when she met with Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, greets U.S. first lady Melania Trump at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Trump completed the chic look with her hair pulled back into an updo, and wore black gloves and black snakeskin high heels.
Judging by the photos, the rain didn’t put a damper on the visit, as the first ladies greeted each other with a kiss on each cheek.
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, greets U.S. first lady Melania Trump at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The first lady and President Donald Trump met with the French leaders on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, which marks 100 years after the end of the World War I.
