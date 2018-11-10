Sarah Silverman Jokes She’s ‘Lucky’ She Isn’t Required To Wear Star Of David In The Trump Era

Comedian Sarah Silverman joked that she’s lucky she doesn’t have to wear a Star of David on her shirt to identify herself as Jewish in the Trump era, during her appearance on Bill Maher’s show Friday night.

The segment began with Maher congratulating Silverman on being awarded a star on the Walk of Fame.

Silverman responded, “You know, in a time, Bill, where anti-Semitic crime is up 57 percent since this douchebag has taken office, it is not lost on me that I am very lucky that I get a star and I don’t have to sew it on my clothes.” (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She Sometimes Wanted To See Louis C.K. Masturbate After He Asked)

“Oh, no you didn’t!” the HBO host followed up.

“I did!” she added. “I don’t know if that’s gallows humor or just like ‘it’s funny because it’s true’ humor.”

Her joke coincided with the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the two day period that escalated the Nazis attacks on Jewish people and their communities in Austria and Germany. Synagogues, homes, and businesses were destroyed in Kristallnacht, which translates to “Night of the Broken Glass.” (RELATED: 40,000 Jews Have Fled France In 10 Years Amid Rising Anti-Semitism)

This also comes less than two weeks ago after a man shot and killed 11 Jewish people at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

