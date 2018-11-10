One Of The Greatest TV Shows Ever Made Ends Sunday Night. Here’s What You Need To Know

“The Last Ship” will come to an end Sunday night.

After five great seasons, the hit military show is finally going to let the credits roll for one last time.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how much of an impact this show has had on my viewing habits. I love everything about it. It’s about the USS Nathan James cruising around, saving the world, kicking ass and making Americans proud. Chandler and Slattery lead the way, and there’s not a better leadership duo on television. (RELATED: ‘The Last Ship’ Returns For Its Final Season With A Bang. Here’s What Happened [SPOILERS])

At times, we’ve seen some great action, and at other times the show focuses on the deep emotions of a destroyed world.

We waited so long for this day to arrive. Now, it’s here. Tonight, we will sit down, grab a beer and find out how one of the greatest stories ever told ends. Let’s go!

I want nonstop action, plenty of twists and turns, and I want to be blown away. This show has to go out with a bang. There’s no other way to end it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last Ship (@thelastshiptnt) on Oct 25, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

I have a huge feeling lots of characters are going down tonight. It’s sad to say, but I just have a feeling so many people are going to go out in a blaze of glory.

We’ll all find out tonight on TNT. Either way, it’s been a hell of fun ride!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter