Happy Birthday To The US Marine Corps — A Daily Caller Salute To Heroes At Home And Abroad

The U.S. Marine Corps turns 243 years old on Saturday, marking nearly two and and half centuries of protecting America at home and abroad.

Marines have fought in every major war in U.S. history — in fact, the Marine Corps is older than the country itself and traces its roots to the Continental Marines of the Revolutionary War period.

On November 10, 1775, the Second Continental Congress adopted a resolution to form “two battalions of Marines” to be led by Captain Samuel Nicholas, who is considered the first Commandant of the Marine Corps. Today, that date is regarded and celebrated by Marines around the world as the birth of America’s most iconic — and fearsome — fighting force.

But Marines don’t just protect America by deploying around the world in expeditionary forces. Sometimes they respond to emergencies at home, as they did in September, when Marines came to the aid of elderly citizens trapped in a burning apartment building in Washington, D.C.

Dozens of Marines from Marine Barracks Washington responded to the call after hearing over the radio that there was a fire at the nearby Arthur Capper Senior Apartments. After entering the building and aiding firefighters in their rescue efforts, the Marines brought many of the victims to the barracks, where they were treated for injuries and given food and water.

In an exclusive video from The Daily Caller News Foundation, Marines recount their heroic actions on that day — and show why the Marine Corps has a well-deserved reputation for selfless service to the nation. (RELATED: Reporter Vs. Marine — The Fire Watch)

WATCH:

