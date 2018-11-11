Celebrate Arianny Celeste’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

November 12 is Arianny Celeste’s birthday.

The UFC ring girl and model turns 33 years old today and has packed in a big career in the sports and entertainment world.

Born Penelope López Márquez in Las Vegas, NV, Celeste got her start as a UFC ring girl in 2006 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Paradise, NV. She attended college at the University Of Nevada in Las Vegas, and majored in fitness management and nutrition, so her background in the wellness world helped her transition seamlessly into the modeling and sports sphere.

Celeste has been named Ring Girl Of The Year a record-breaking five times, but she’s not just popular in the UFC. She’s also modeled for Playboy, Maxim, and Sports Illustrated. In 2011, Sports Illustrated named her Lovely Lady Of The Day.

But Arianny isn’t just popular on paper. She also has a massive fanbase on Instagram. With over 3 million followers, Celeste is one of the most popular UFC girls out there. Check out some of her best photos below.