Major College Football Coach Gets Fired. He’s Still Owed A Sickening Amount Of Money

Louisville Cardinals football coach Bobby Petrino was fired Sunday morning after starting the year 2-8.

BREAKING: Louisville fired football coach Bobby Petrino Sunday morning, effective immediately, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. The firing was first reported by Yahoo! Sports. pic.twitter.com/TbQTcylRCD — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) November 11, 2018

Bobby Petrino has been fired at Louisville, source told @WatchStadium. He will not finish season. 1st reported by @YahooForde — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 11, 2018

Breaking: Louisville has fired Bobby Petrino, effective immediately. Story to come on @YahooSports — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) November 11, 2018

Everybody paying attention to college football this season knew the writing was on the wall when it came to Petrino’s fate. Louisville just wasn’t winning at the rate they needed too, and that is generally a really bad sign for somebody’s job security. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisville Football (@uoflfootball) on Sep 15, 2018 at 2:39pm PDT

It’s crazy to think only a couple years ago it looked like Louisville was about to enter the elite tier of programs. Now, Lamar Jackson is in the NFL and Petrino is unemployed. Things change fast in the world of college football.

Of course, Petrino won’t exactly be starving or struggling to put food on the table. The Cardinals are still on the hook for at least $12 million.

Louisville owes Bobby Petrino at least $12.8 million. Expect Petrino to argue for $14.3 million due to contract language. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 11, 2018

According to Brett McMurphy, Louisville is expected to pursue Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next coach.

Louisville AD Vince Tyra on firing Bobby Petrino: “I did not have the confidence that it was going to happen next season without a change & it needs to start happening now.” Source told @WatchStadium Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, a UL grad, is “clear cut No. 1 choice” of Cards — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 11, 2018

You can also safely bet Petrino won’t be unemployed long. Somebody will absolutely hire him if the former Cardinals coach wants to get back in the game.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter