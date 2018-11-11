Major College Football Coach Gets Fired. He’s Still Owed A Sickening Amount Of Money

David Hookstead | Reporter

Louisville Cardinals football coach Bobby Petrino was fired Sunday morning after starting the year 2-8.

Everybody paying attention to college football this season knew the writing was on the wall when it came to Petrino’s fate. Louisville just wasn’t winning at the rate they needed too, and that is generally a really bad sign for somebody’s job security. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louisville Football (@uoflfootball) on

It’s crazy to think only a couple years ago it looked like Louisville was about to enter the elite tier of programs. Now, Lamar Jackson is in the NFL and Petrino is unemployed. Things change fast in the world of college football.

Of course, Petrino won’t exactly be starving or struggling to put food on the table. The Cardinals are still on the hook for at least $12 million.

According to Brett McMurphy, Louisville is expected to pursue Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next coach.

You can also safely bet Petrino won’t be unemployed long. Somebody will absolutely hire him if the former Cardinals coach wants to get back in the game.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : bobby petrino ncaa football university of louisville
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller