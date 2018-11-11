Dan Crenshaw Makes ‘SNL’ Appearance, Accepts Apology From Pete Davidson

Congressman-elect and retired Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and accepted the apology of cast member Pete Davidson.

In the previous week’s episode, Davidson mocked Crenshaw for wearing an eye-patch, a joke that received a lot of negative backlash because Crenshaw lost his eye when an IED exploded near him while he was in Afghanistan. (RELATED: Former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw Has A Message For All Americans This Veterans Day)

WATCH:

“In what I’m sure was a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week,” Davidson began. “No, I did. I made a joke about Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw … and on behalf of the show and myself, I apologize. My poor mom.”

He added, “No, but I mean this from the bottom of my heart. It was a poor choice of words. The man is a war hero and he deserves all of the respect in the world. And if any good came of this, maybe it was that for one day the left and the right finally came together to agree on something. That I’m a dick.”

Davidson then introduced Crenshaw.

“Thanks for making a Republican look good,” Crenshaw started.

Davidson responded, “Stop saying that, man. He’s been saying it all day. Please. Look, I just wanted to say for people that don’t know, the reason you’re wearing an eye patch right now is that you lost your eye to an IED. In Afghanistan during your third combat tour, and I’m sorry.”

Davidson then apologized to Crenshaw who accepted, but then Crenshaw’s phone went off and his ringtone was “Breathin” by Ariana Grande. Grande and Davidson were engaged before publicly announcing the end of their relationship last month. (RELATED: Meet The One-Eyed Navy SEAL Running For Congress In Texas)

Crenshaw went on to provide funny and insulting captions to photos of Davidson.

“This is Pete Davidson. He looks like if the meth from ‘Breaking Bad’ was a person,” Crenshaw stated. “He looks like a troll doll with a tapeworm.”

Crenshaw then concluded the segment, saying:

But seriously, there’s a lot of lessons to learn here. Not just that the left and the right can still agree on some things, but also this: Americans can forgive one another. We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other. This is Veterans Day weekend. Which means that it’s a good time for every American to connect with a veteran. Maybe say thanks for your service but I would actually encourage you to say something else. Tell a veteran ‘never forget.’ When you say ‘never forget’ to a veteran you are implying that as an American, you are in it with them, not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected together as grateful fellow Americans. We’ll never forget the sacrifices made by veterans past and present. And never forget those we lost on 9/11. Heroes like Pete’s father. So I’ll just say, Pete, never forget.

