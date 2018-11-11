Greg Gutfeld’s Zinger Over Trump Triggers John Kerry Into A Response

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld got into a Twitter spat with former Secretary of State John Kerry over the weekend that ended with a dig at Kerry’s past.

It began with Kerry using Twitter to criticize President Trump for canceling a Saturday scheduled trip to a World War I cemetery near Belleau Wood, France, citing rainy weather that would have created problems for the helicopters carrying the presidential delegation.

“President @realDonaldTrump a no-show because of raindrops?” Kerry tweeted. “Those veterans the president didn’t bother to honor fought in the rain, in the mud, in the snow – & many died in trenches for the cause of freedom. Rain didn’t stop them & it shouldn’t have stopped an American president.”

President @realDonaldTrump a no-show because of raindrops? Those veterans the president didn’t bother to honor fought in the rain, in the mud, in the snow – & many died in trenches for the cause of freedom. Rain didn’t stop them & it shouldn’t have stopped an American president. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) November 11, 2018

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld jumped in the fray by launching a verbal volley of his own at Kerry.

U didn’t stop ISIS. you sent James Taylor. Plug your knothole, Captain Driftwood. https://t.co/iTe5cyfuE9 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 11, 2018

“U didn’t stop ISIS. you sent James Taylor. Plug your knothole, Captain Driftwood,” Gutfeld tweeted, likely referencing the “Swift Boat” controversy that plagued Kerry during his 2004 run for the presidency. (RELATED: Emails Shows Clinton Campaign Discussing ‘Trump Swift Boat Project’)

The next day, Kerry responded to Gutfeld by calling him a “complete fool.”

Happy Veterans Day, Greg. I’m glad that all of us who served in uniform fought to defend your freedom to be a complete fool on Twitter. #freedomisntfree https://t.co/LFUrXDWt8E — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) November 11, 2018

“Happy Veterans Day, Greg,” tweeted Kerry along with the hashtag #freedomisntfree. “I’m glad that all of us who served in uniform fought to defend your freedom to be a complete fool on Twitter.”

Gutfeld’s responded with a link to the James Taylor video for “You’ve Got a Friend,” a reference to 2015, when Kerry brought Taylor to Paris to awkwardly sing the song to the French as a part of what critics considered the Obama “apology tour.”

