Migrant Caravan Resumes Push To US Border

The migrant caravan of illegals is reportedly en route again to the U.S. border after a brief stop in Mexico City.

As the Associated Press reports, the Central American exodus of some 4,000 people departed the Mexican capitol on Saturday. President Donald Trump has pledged to stop the migrants at the border and is prepared to send up to 15,000 troops to enforce that promise.

The travelers took Mexico City transit to the main highway leading north, arriving next at Queretaro, where they were met by well-wishers and local cuisine. The community reportedly erected a tent city for the illegals. (RELATED: Group Of Migrants Not Yet At US Border Sue Trump For Allegedly Violating Their Constitutional Rights)

A Reuters report detailed how some of the migrants are armed with guns and Molotov cocktails that could presumably be used against U.S. border patrol or army personnel. Another migrant confessed to a reporter that he had been convicted of attempted murder, but hopes he can obtain a pardon in the U.S.

“I decided to come (with the caravan) to help my family,” Maria Yesenia Perez, who left Honduras nearly a month ago with her 8-year-old daughter, told the AP. (RELATED: Report: There Are Four Migrant Caravans Heading To The US Border)

Although Texas has been expecting the arrival of the migrant caravan, some of the illegals are now heading towards Tijuana, which borders the California city of San Diego, Reuters reported.

Last Thursday the Trump administration announced that the migrants cannot cross into the U.S. illegally and claim refugee status.

“It doesn’t matter what rules [Trump’s] government imposes, we cannot go back to our countries. I have a bullet in my arm and another in my shoulder. If I go back home, it’d be better for me to go with a casket,” Honduran Julio Caesar told Reuters.

