Topless Protester Runs Toward Trump’s Motorcade In Paris

A topless protester allegedly associated with a radical feminist group ran toward President Donald Trump’s motorcade Sunday prior to a ceremony commemorating the 100th armistice anniversary of World War I.

Trump’s motorcade was driving down the Champs-Élysées for the Armistice Day event when a woman with the words “fake peacemaker” written across her chest went after the vehicle, The Hill reported Sunday. She was apprehended by French police.

WATCH (contains some nudity):

Une activiste FEMEN face à la voiture de Trump, remontant les Champs Élysée, dénonçant l’hypocrisie de cette cérémonie du 11 novembre. pic.twitter.com/6n6216EdCf — FEMEN (@Femen_France) November 11, 2018

Radical feminist group FEMEN claimed it was behind the act, according to Reuters.

“Our Mission is Protest! Our Weapon are bare breasts,” according to the group’s website.

FEMEN claimed three of its activists attacked Trump’s vehicle twice.

“FEMEN denounces a ceremony that should have been a commemoration of the heroism of WWI French soldiers as well as all WWI victims,” according to the group’s blog post. “Trump, [Russian President Vladmir] Putin, [Turkey President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed] Bin Salman and [French President Emmanuel] Macron transformed November 11 into a funny performance that is only entertaining for those participating criminals.”

The Armistice Day event was attended by about 70 world leaders, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Melania Wows In Black Belted Dress In Paris)

The group is known for embracing nudity in its protests. Two FEMEN activists crashed a Muslim conference in 2015. A group of the radical activists also stripped to their waists in front of Muslim scholar and philosopher Tariq Ramadan in 2016.

