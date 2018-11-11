Prayer Helps Family Escape Raging California Wildfire

As fires rage on in California, jarring footage was captured of a woman and her family praying as they drove through the blaze, hoping to come out alive.

“Heavenly Father, please help us,” Brynn Chatfield said aloud as she and her family drove through a California fire, both sides of the road engulfed in flames. “Please help us to be safe. I am thankful for Jeremy and his willingness to be brave.”

Chatfield — who was forced to evacuate her hometown of Paradise, California — posted her video on Facebook, which has since gone viral. She did make it out OK, writing on social media that she is currently safe.

“I feel very vulnerable posting this but I feel I should. My hometown of Paradise is on fire. My family is evacuated and safe. Not all my friends are safe. It’s very surreal. Things always work out, but the unknown is a little scary,” Chatfield wrote on her Facebook account. (RELATED: Trump Issues Ultimatum To Gavin Newsom Over California’s Deadly Wildfires)

The Camp Fire has wrecked the town of Paradise, located approximately 180 miles northeast of San Francisco, California’s most destructive fire on record, in terms of destroyed property. Camp Fire, along with the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, have burned down 6,713 structures and killed at least 23 people.

There is no indication that the fires will subside anytime soon. The Camp Fire is listed as 25 percent contained on Sunday, and the Woolsey fire is listed only 10 percent contained.

The death toll is expected to rise, as there are another 110 people presumed missing in fire-devastated areas.

The rise in California wildfires comes as President Donald Trump has warned state leaders that he may withhold federal funds if they do not reform its forest management. Trump again bemoaned about proper forest management in a tweet Sunday morning.

With proper Forest Management, we can stop the devastation constantly going on in California. Get Smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2018

