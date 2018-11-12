The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?

David Hookstead | Reporter

There wasn’t a ton of movement in the newest AP Top 25 college football poll.

Every single top-10 team won, which doesn’t provide us with a lot of excitement. However, there were a few minor changes. Take a look at the top 10 below:

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Michigan
  5. Georgia
  6. Oklahoma
  7. West Virginia
  8. Washington State
  9. Ohio State
  10. LSU

There are a couple real quick observations to make. First, I’m a little surprised Notre Dame is ranked third and Michigan is in the slot behind them. The Fighting Irish are obviously a great program, but Michigan has been balling. They dismantled Wisconsin and Michigan State. I think they’ve done enough to be ahead of Notre, despite losing to them in week one.

 

Secondly, I am so happy to see WSU continuing to move up the ladder. The more of Mike Leach we get in front of the cameras, the better off America will be. I would love to see the Cougars win out and take home the PAC-12 title. (RELATED: Mike Leach Gives Outstanding Rant About Mascots)

 

Finally, how the hell did OSU drop a spot after throttling Michigan State? That makes literally no sense at all. I guess the powers to be are just still trying to screw the Big Ten! Oh well, you can’t stop winners.

