The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?

There wasn’t a ton of movement in the newest AP Top 25 college football poll.

Every single top-10 team won, which doesn’t provide us with a lot of excitement. However, there were a few minor changes. Take a look at the top 10 below:

Alabama Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Georgia Oklahoma West Virginia Washington State Ohio State LSU

There are a couple real quick observations to make. First, I’m a little surprised Notre Dame is ranked third and Michigan is in the slot behind them. The Fighting Irish are obviously a great program, but Michigan has been balling. They dismantled Wisconsin and Michigan State. I think they’ve done enough to be ahead of Notre, despite losing to them in week one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Nov 11, 2018 at 4:03pm PST

Secondly, I am so happy to see WSU continuing to move up the ladder. The more of Mike Leach we get in front of the cameras, the better off America will be. I would love to see the Cougars win out and take home the PAC-12 title. (RELATED: Mike Leach Gives Outstanding Rant About Mascots)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfootball) on Nov 11, 2018 at 8:40am PST

Finally, how the hell did OSU drop a spot after throttling Michigan State? That makes literally no sense at all. I guess the powers to be are just still trying to screw the Big Ten! Oh well, you can’t stop winners.

