Here Are The College Football Power Rankings After Week 11. Find Out Where Your Team Ranks

Another great weekend of college football is behind us, and that means it’s time for some more power rankings.

As I already pointed out in the AP poll, we didn’t have a single team in the top ten lose a game. Obviously, we don’t have a lot of changes. Let’s dive right in. (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

1) Alabama

What is there to really to say about the best team in America right now? Nobody has even given them a challenge and Mississippi State was no different. Nick Saban’s crew rolled through the Bulldogs. Expect to hear similar stuff until we get to the playoff.

2) Clemson

Clemson took a talented Boston College team to the woodshed in their 27-7 victory. As of this moment, Dabo Swinney’s squad is the only team I think could take it to Alabama. Everybody else is playing for a distant third.

3) Michigan

The Wolverines smacked Rutgers around in a game that was a glorified practice. We didn’t learn anything we didn’t already know. Shea Patterson and Michigan are the best team in the Big Ten right now.

4) Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish wrecked a really bad Florida State. I mean, the Seminoles are awful. Still, any blowout is a good win. Notre Dame is the real deal.

5) Georgia

The Bulldogs defeated Auburn 27-10 this past weekend and looked good doing it. The SEC title game between them and Alabama should be lit.

Honorable mention: West Virginia, Oklahoma, Washington State, LSU and Ohio State and UCF.

