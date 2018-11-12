Our College Football Gambling Picks Get Slaughtered. Let’s Examine The Remains

Ladies and gentlemen, our college football gambling picks from the past weekend got obliterated.

We entered the weekend 26-23-1, and nothing good came out of it. Let’s take a look at some of the damage.

The picks from the weekend are below:

Penn State vs. Wisconsin (+8): LOSS

Ohio State (-3.5) vs. Michigan State: WIN

South Carolina vs. Florida (-6.5): LOSS

UCF (-25) vs. Navy: LOSS

Alabama (-24.5) vs. Mississippi State: LOSS

Yeah, now we’re at 27-27-1. Any ounce of breathing room we had is officially gone. I’d like to apologize because there is simply no excuse for a 1-4 weekend. As the leader of men, I just can’t allow something like this to happen. I can’t let it happen! Yet, here we are. (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

Where did it go all wrong? Probably the fact when the picks were sent, I thought Hornibrook was going to play for the Badgers this past weekend. He obviously didn’t and the Badgers never really had a chance. Shoutout to the Badgers for possibly ruining my life by blowing the game and the gambling pick! Major thanks.

This can’t happen. In life you get setbacks and you have to push through. There’s no other option. We can’t retreat. We must fight forward.

This upcoming week, I promise we will bounce back. Take it to the bank and get that cash ready to blow. We’re having a hell of a weekend!

