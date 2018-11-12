NFL Star Gets Big Win In Child Support Case. The Judge Cut Him A Serious Break

New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon’s child support case has been pushed to the end of the NFL season.

For those of you who might not remember, Gordon was facing some serious heat and the threat of jail time if he didn’t start making payments. Christina Lockhart, the mother of his baby, has claimed she’s missing out on thousands of dollars, and a December court date had been set to figure things out, according to TMZ. There now won’t be a conclusion to the case until after the Super Bowl.

TMZ reported the following details on the judge pushing the case back:

Here’s what he did … Gordon filed docs with the court begging the judge to delay the hearing until after the Super Bowl so he can keep his job. … “[Gordon] is unable to appear in court on said date as he is prohibited from leaving the team (in Massachusetts), per instruction from his employer.” “Defendant/Father will not be available for hearing in Cleveland until mid-February, at the earliest, when the football season will be completed (including any possible post-season games).”

This seems like a fair-enough situation. I have no idea how a child support case works when it comes to players being out of state and such, but I have a feeling they can backdate any payments.

Gordon is also playing really good football right now. The better he plays, the better the contract he can get in the future and that’s more money for the child. Seems like a good situation for everybody involved when it comes to a financial standpoint. (RELATED: Here Are The Highlights Of Week 10 In The NFL)

The “30 for 30” on Gordon’s life is going to be something wild. He’s experienced the lowest of lows and now has the opportunity to play on an actual team with talent and a support system. It’s a far cry from his days with the Cleveland Browns.

Now, he can just focus on winning football games and deal with the child support stuff down the road. He should send a huge thank you to the judge.

