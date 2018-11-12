Kate Upton Reveals Incredible Life-Changing News

Superstar model Kate Upton announced the birth of a baby girl over the weekend.

Upton, who has been considered the face of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit line for years, posted a shot of her daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She gave birth to the baby with her husband and baseball star Justin Verlander on Nov. 7. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram Genevieve Upton Verlander 11.7.18 A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 10, 2018 at 3:52pm PST

There’s not a whole lot to say here other than congratulations to the happy couple and their daughter. Something tells me Genevieve is setup for a hell of a lot of success with parents like Verlander and Upton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 4, 2018 at 8:57am PST

The obvious question here is when Upton will get back to modeling or if she even intends to at all. As I noted above, she’s been a star for years. Now that she’s a mother, maybe she’ll be a lot less focused on the modeling game.

It might disappoint some of her fans, but I think it’s more than understandable. Chapters in life close and you move on. After all, I think we can all agree being a mother is more important than being a model.

Congratulations to the new parents!

