Kate Upton Reveals Incredible Life-Changing News
Superstar model Kate Upton announced the birth of a baby girl over the weekend.
Upton, who has been considered the face of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit line for years, posted a shot of her daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander on Instagram.
She gave birth to the baby with her husband and baseball star Justin Verlander on Nov. 7.
There's not a whole lot to say here other than congratulations to the happy couple and their daughter. Something tells me Genevieve is setup for a hell of a lot of success with parents like Verlander and Upton.
The obvious question here is when Upton will get back to modeling or if she even intends to at all. As I noted above, she’s been a star for years. Now that she’s a mother, maybe she’ll be a lot less focused on the modeling game.
It might disappoint some of her fans, but I think it’s more than understandable. Chapters in life close and you move on. After all, I think we can all agree being a mother is more important than being a model.
Congratulations to the new parents!