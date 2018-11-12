Kellyanne’s Four Word Response To Report That Hillary Clinton Is Running For President Again

Clinton associate Mark Penn made a full-throated endorsement Monday on “Fox & Friends” of Hillary Clinton running again for president in 2020.

“Do not underestimate Hillary’s positioning to run again. Clintons never stop until they get where they want to go,” Penn said in a Sunday column, which made similar arguments to those during his TV appearance Monday.

“Get ready for Hillary Clinton 4.0. More than 30 years in the making, this new version of Mrs. Clinton, when she runs for president in 2020, will come full circle — back to the universal-health-care-promoting progressive firebrand of 1994,” Penn continued.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway had a four word response to the news, tweeting “Dear God, please, yes.”

Clinton herself has stirred the rumor pot over another run again for president in 2020. (RELATED: ‘Clintons Never Stop’: Former Advisor Warns Democrats Of Hillary 2020)

Clinton was defeated by Donald Trump in 2016 but has weighed the possibility of running again in 2020 in a recent interview saying, “I’d like to be president. I think, hopefully, when we have a Democrat in the Oval Office in January of 2021, there’s going to be so much work to be done.”