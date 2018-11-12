Let This Premium Bluetooth Speaker Fill Your Home With Holiday Spirit

The holiday season is fast approaching, and you’ll need a reliable Bluetooth home speaker system to fill your house with holiday cheer. Dance along to your favorite Christmas jingles with your family directly from the SoundBot HD Premium Bluetooth Speaker. This high-powered speaker delivers a rich sound that will fill your entire house with merriment and happiness.

SoundBot HD Premium Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $36.99

At first glance, the SoundBot HD Premium Bluetooth Speaker appears extremely portable and lightweight. It’ll function equally well at a BBQ in the park as well as in your living room. But don’t let the size fool you because the two 5W speakers built into either side of the speaker are extremely powerful. Combining potent bass with a dynamic mid-range and crisp high notes, the SoundBot HD packs a powerful aural punch.

The Bluetooth 3.0 technology on these speakers allows for a range of up to 33 feet. That means you can basically control the music from anywhere in the house. The backlit touch controls allow you to control the music directly from the speakers whenever you want as well. A full charge will get you roughly 4 hours of wireless and 6 hours of wired playback.

Get the SoundBot HD Premium Bluetooth Speaker today for just $36.99, which is 47% off the original price.