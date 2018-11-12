Speculation Swirls After Michael Cohen Spotted In Washington With His Lawyer

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was spotted with his attorney in Washington, D.C., Monday, generating speculation that he is meeting with the special counsel’s office.

Cohen was filmed by ABC News but declined to answer questions about why he was in Washington.

Cohen, a longtime fixer for President Donald Trump, has reportedly met voluntarily with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team multiple times in the past. He is also cooperating with federal prosecutors in New York City as part of a plea agreement he entered on Aug. 21 on charges of tax evasion and making illegal contributions to the Trump campaign. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Reached Plea Deal With Federal Prosecutors)



Michael Cohen arrived in Washington, D.C., Monday morning, accompanied by one of his criminal defense lawyers. He declined to answer questions from @ABC about why he was there. https://t.co/5FvlkEOrn3 pic.twitter.com/kabYoCkVyu — ABC News (@ABC) November 12, 2018

Cohen acknowledged that he made payments on behalf of Trump to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016.

Mueller’s team has asked Cohen questions related to possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government, according to ABC.

Cohen is accused in the infamous Steele dossier of visiting Prague in August 2016 to meet with a group of Kremlin officials on behalf of the Trump campaign. Christopher Steele, the author of the unverified dossier, claimed Cohen was visiting Prague to pay off a group of Bulgarian hackers who had stolen Democrats’ emails.

Cohen vehemently denied the allegations prior to entering his plea deal. Lanny Davis, a longtime Clinton ally who is representing Cohen, has said in interviews since the plea agreement that Cohen did not visit Prague.

The Mueller investigation, which began on May 17, 2017, is reportedly in its final phases. Mueller and his team have begun writing a final report of the investigation, CNN reported on Nov. 8.

