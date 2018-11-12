Oddsmakers Release More Lines For If Alabama Could Be An NFL Team. This Is Getting Insane

Oddsmakers are continuing to engage in this fantasy about whether or not Alabama could beat an NFL team.

Earlier, a line of +28.5 was set if the Tide played Buffalo. That’s obviously insane. The Bills destroyed the Jets this past week. So, I thought this would come to an end. If the Bills can blowout other teams in the NFL, I’m pretty damn confident they’d beat Alabama by more than four touchdowns.

Well, apparently people just can’t get enough because now lines for games against New England and Oakland have been released at +49.5 and +31.5 respectively.

Alabama vs. Patriots (-49.5)

Alabama vs. Raiders (-31.5) We asked Westgate’s bookmaker @golfodds what the hypothetical spread for Alabama vs. every NFL team would be. https://t.co/zRJsuVO68u — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 12, 2018

When can we end this nonsense? Alabama couldn’t hang with any team in the NFL, especially one like the Patriots. Again, some idiots actually thought they’d be able to play with Buffalo, who demolished a team full of other pros this weekend. How do you think a bunch of college kids would do? (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Nov 10, 2018 at 2:25pm PST

They’d get run right off the field. We really need to stop entertaining this fantasy. Nick Saban might have built a powerhouse down in Tuscaloosa, but they wouldn’t have a prayer against any pro squad.

I’ll even take it one step further. I don’t think they’d hang with the backups. Get as mad as you want, Alabama fans. You know deep down that I’m correct.

