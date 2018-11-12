REVIEW: The Greatest Military Show Ever Made Goes Out With A Bang In Series Finale

“The Last Ship” wrapped up Sunday night on TNT, and it was an outstanding finish.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

Everybody who knows me knows that I loved every second of this show, and my expectations for the finale were sky high. It didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: ‘The LastShip‘ Returns For Its Final Season With A Bang. Here’s What Happened [SPOILERS])

This show entered the atmosphere with a bang and it went out with one. The great war with Tavos was over, and America walked out on top. Was anybody surprised? I don’t think so.

However, I think we were all sad to see the USS Nathan James go down. After five great seasons, the most epic ship in the post-apocalyptic world found itself at the bottom of the ocean.

And just like that, Nathan James is no more. #TheLastShip pic.twitter.com/3lrmc1oi2O — The Last Ship TNT (@TheLastShipTNT) November 12, 2018

I won’t lie. The final scenes with Captain Chandler might have put a tear in my eye. Seeing Tex on screen was awesome. I damn near had to grab the tissues.

“The Last Ship” showed up on our televisions in 2014. Since then, I’ve enjoyed it every step of the way. It was all about kicking ass, America saving the day, not apologizing for saving the world and it had some awesome action scenes.

All in all, I’m glad we got to enjoy these past five seasons. They were outstanding, and I will miss this show. Props to the entire crew, writers, producers and everybody behind this show. I can’t thank you enough for the journey you took us all on.

Long live the memory of the USS Nathan James.

